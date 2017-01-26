Junji Inagawa Plays Resident Evil 7

Capcom have hired the talents of Japanese actor Junji Inagawa to promote the newly released Resident Evil 7, unleashing a brief video where the established man is occasionally horrified by the game’s spooky nature, which many have been describing to be clever usage of his acting skills.

Junji Inagawa’s “lets play” video of Resident Evil 7:

The horrors of Resident Evil 7 can be experienced for the PS4, Xbox One and PC now; the game is also compatible with Sony’s VR headset.