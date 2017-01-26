Infinity Futuristic Pleasure Device Highly Versatile
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 26, 2017 03:16 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Onanism, Otaku, Ronery
A-One have produced yet another gimmicky onahole for lonely otaku to buy up, this time with the “Infinity Futuristic Pleasure Device” offering users two different internal passageways: one tight and one loose – good for those who like switching things up.
The Infinity Futuristic Pleasure Device can spice up the masturbatory lives of users now.