RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Wolfheinrich


Children’s Drawings Transformed “Astounding!”

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-8

Animator and artist Thomas Romain (known for contributing to franchises such as Symphogear, Aria, Space Dandy and Basquash!) has transformed the cute drawings made by his young sons into proper works of art, easily astounding many with the clever conversions while possibly even encouraging some to start a family of their own…

A series of comparison images:

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-1

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-2

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-3

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-4

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-5

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-6

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-7

ThomasRomain-Father-Son-Concept-Art-8

The little family project began last Christmas, with further sketches likely due to arrive soon…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    05:50 26/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is like when Overwatch stole from Paladins.

    Even though we all pretty much know Paladins was made by Blizzard.

    Reply to Manuel


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    AKB48’s Atsuko Maeda “Totally Ugly” Without Makeup
    Luxurious Charlotte Lingerie Figure
    Bayonetta Spectral Groping
    Bakuman Live Action Movie Previewed
    Ueyama Michirou
    Thong & Miniskirt Idol Gallery
    Rem & Ram Cosplay Ever Enchanting
    Keito Nichi Meganekko Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments