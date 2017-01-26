Children’s Drawings Transformed “Astounding!”
Animator and artist Thomas Romain (known for contributing to franchises such as Symphogear, Aria, Space Dandy and Basquash!) has transformed the cute drawings made by his young sons into proper works of art, easily astounding many with the clever conversions while possibly even encouraging some to start a family of their own…
A series of comparison images:
The little family project began last Christmas, with further sketches likely due to arrive soon…
