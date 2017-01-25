Yurinate! Absolute Gold

“Softcore” urination has served as the focus of Natukon’s cleverly titled “Yurinate!“, a story revolving around a girl who seemingly has a fetish for urinating in front of others, bound to prove beneficial to perverse otaku who don’t mind watching a girl urinate to Erik Satie’s Gymnopedies.

Yurinate! boasts a budding romance between two cute schoolgirls, with the main heroine’s public urination bearing some sort of odd connection, though some may find the game’s lack of naughtier water-sports and girl-on-girl play to be a wasted opportunity…

Those with avid urination fetishes can revel in the waterworks of Yurinate! now.