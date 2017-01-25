RSSChannel

A bikini-laden PV has emerged for the previously announced virtual reality DLC for Dead or Alive Xtreme 3, seemingly appearing no different from other trailers due to the focus on virtual reality, though fans will still likely appreciate observing the game’s wonderful maidens bouncing about anyway.

A short trailer depicting what players can expect from the VR title:

Players can get up close and personal with the buxom women of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 once the DLC arrives on January 24th; Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 is available now for the PS4 and Vita.



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:19 25/01/2017

    90% of the time in this trailer, the dialogues are

    "ehehehe!"

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:03 25/01/2017

    I'm surprised how far they will go with VR, this is an amazing fantasy dream for the guys.

