Tales of Berseria Launch Trailer “What Else Is Censored?”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jan 24, 2017 19:46 JST
- Tags: English, Namco Bandai, PC Gaming, PS4, RPG, Tales of Berseria, Tales Series, Trailer, USA
The arrival of Tales of Berseria in the west has prompted the release of a special launch trailer, briefly acquainting potential buyers with the game’s premise while less eager fans are wondering what other portions of the game may have been horribly censored…
The atmospheric launch trailer:
The next epic entry into the Tales RPG series is available now in the west for the PS4 and PC.
Like they say... Tales is Tales. I just wish they would add something like a bath/sauna scene but with mild censoring. You know, how it can happen if done correctly or something. SHOW ME NIPPLES.