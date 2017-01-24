RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Otaku Dan


TalesofBerseria-Western-Launch-Trailer-1

TalesofBerseria-Western-Launch-Trailer-2

TalesofBerseria-Western-Launch-Trailer-3

The arrival of Tales of Berseria in the west has prompted the release of a special launch trailer, briefly acquainting potential buyers with the game’s premise while less eager fans are wondering what other portions of the game may have been horribly censored

The atmospheric launch trailer:

The next epic entry into the Tales RPG series is available now in the west for the PS4 and PC.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    20:39 24/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Like they say... Tales is Tales. I just wish they would add something like a bath/sauna scene but with mild censoring. You know, how it can happen if done correctly or something. SHOW ME NIPPLES.

    Reply to Manuel


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Lupin the Third Fujiko Abuse Anime
    Harem BDSM Sex Ends in Penis Gluing Revenge
    Top 10 Strongest Anime Swordsmen
    Excessively Cute Totori Nendoroid
    Lively Nozomi Ero-Cosplay by Yuri Satou
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m a Half (And an E Cup)!”
    Rie Tanaka Weds: “Now We Can Only Weep Over Her Pics!”
    Feline Noihara Himari Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments