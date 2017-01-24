RSSChannel

Koshigaya of Saitama prefecture has been discovered to be the inspirational setting for maid dragon anime Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon, with a plethora of comparison images naturally emerging to show off the similarities and minute differences between the Japanese location and the draconic comedy.

The various comparison images:

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-1

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-2

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-3

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-4

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-5

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-6

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-7

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-8

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-9

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-10

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-11

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-12

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-13

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-14

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-15

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-16

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-17

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-18

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-19

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-20

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-21

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-22

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-23

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-24

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-25

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-26

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-27

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-28

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-29

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-30

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-31

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-2Dvs3D-Comparison-32



