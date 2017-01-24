Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon 2D vs 3D Locations
- Date: Jan 24, 2017 04:07 JST
Koshigaya of Saitama prefecture has been discovered to be the inspirational setting for maid dragon anime Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon, with a plethora of comparison images naturally emerging to show off the similarities and minute differences between the Japanese location and the draconic comedy.
The various comparison images: