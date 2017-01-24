Hanjuku Succubus Hip “Has Both Holes”
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Jan 24, 2017 18:50 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Monster Girls, Onanism, Otaku, Ronery
Another onahole of the “succubus” variety has arrived in the form of the “Hanjuku Succubus Hip“, a “heavyweight” (3kg) pleasure device offering both openings to lonely users that will hopefully ensure twice the value as well as double the stimulation – while also catering to those who love all things succubus.
The Hanjuku Succubus Hip can potentially serve as the new “girlfriend” of buyers now.