Demi-chan wa Kataritai “The Least Sexy Succubus Ever”
- Date: Jan 24, 2017 17:57 JST
Fairly tame monster girl anime Demi-chan wa Kataritai has finally provided some (unfortunately brief) service of its timid succubus girl, with the modicum of bathing service potentially giving watchers tired of the moemoe action some drive to continue watching the series.
Omake:
Iam watching this for the succubus.