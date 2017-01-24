RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Mad Empire


Cinderella Girls VR Acquires English Release – In Asia

IdolMasterCinderellaGirlsVR-English-Release-1

IdolMasterCinderellaGirlsVR-English-Release-2

IdolMasterCinderellaGirlsVR-English-Release-3

An English version of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution has been announced, sure to be stellar news for the hordes of western IdolMaster fans and serving as the franchise’s 2nd English release since the “Shiny Festa” rhythm game for smartphones, despite this English iteration only being available in Southeast Asia (so far).

A PV of the English version:

IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution will debut in Southeast Asia sometime this spring; the game will only be available digitally however.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    World’s Longest 5 Minutes Trailer Lightning Fast
    Hackers Can Turn Your Home Computer Into A Bomb!
    Sword Art Online Megane “Will Level Up Your Style!”
    Gargantuan Saeko Sasaki Bikini Ero-Figure
    Tantalizing Hestia Cosplay Busts Out
    Haqua Cosplay
    Masochistic Morgiana Ero-Cosplay by Araki Mai
    Sexy Ai Shindou Cosplay by Ran Higurashi


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments