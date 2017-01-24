Cinderella Girls VR Acquires English Release – In Asia

An English version of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution has been announced, sure to be stellar news for the hordes of western IdolMaster fans and serving as the franchise’s 2nd English release since the “Shiny Festa” rhythm game for smartphones, despite this English iteration only being available in Southeast Asia (so far).

A PV of the English version:

IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution will debut in Southeast Asia sometime this spring; the game will only be available digitally however.