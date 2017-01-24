Adult Shinobu Cosplay by Usakichi Hardly Sucks
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jan 24, 2017 04:08 JST
- Tags: Bakemonogatari, Cosplay, Image Gallery, Oppai, Usakichi, Vampires
Monogatari’s lovable blonde vampiress Oshino Shinobu has transformed back into her original form – Kiss-Shot Acerola Orion Heart Under Blade – courtesy of Usakichi, certain to astound some with her adult allure but turning off those who prefer her adorable donut-munching form.
is this guy or girl? wtf the face is totally masculine guy face
Don't really matter... id fukk it
needs more bust...