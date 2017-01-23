Pokemon Variety Show “Shoko-tan’s Finest Moments”

Pussy-sucking idol Shoko-tan has been garnering more attention than ever with her participation in Pokemon variety show Pokenchi, with its absurdly chaotic OP featuring both her and a variety of well-known celebrities dancing about whilst doing “Pokemon impressions”, shocking few given Shoko-tan’s tendency to extreme eccentricity.

The show’s OP and all its Pokemon-related puns:

The show has been well-praised ever since its debut in 2015 thanks to its abundance of humorous skits and dedication to delivering the latest Pokemon news to watchers.