Beloved chuunibyou Megumin of Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! has become even cuter by way of this chibi Good Smile Company Nendoroid, certain to become a highly coveted item by otaku purely due to her ravenous popularity – Megumin can conjure up some devastating explosions come August.

Megumin can be pre-ordered now.