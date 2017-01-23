Kamikaze Kommittee Ouka Gang Bang Extravaganza

Delinquents reign supreme in eroge RPG Kamikaze Kommittee Ouka by Ankoku Marimokan, tasking the game’s main justice-seeking heroine to beat them into oblivion whilst being violated along the way, with some rare injections of gameplay as well as bodily fluids along the way.

The protagonist – a widely known heroine who transfers between schools to exterminate all of their delinquents – has taken on her toughest challenge yet as she attempts to eradicate a “council of evil” consisting of four bosses, allowing players to lose and indulge in her humiliation.

The naughty RPG that is Kamikaze Kommittee Ouka is available for those wishing to exact justice (or simply revel in the protagonist’s humilation) now.