Graffiti Goddess of 2ch: “Just Like The Ero-Anime!”
- Date: Jan 23, 2017 03:18 JST
The erotic body graffiti of one splendidly slender goddess has been arousing attention (and lust) online, drawing the interests of otaku familiar with the body graffiti fetish that commonly appears in ero-anime – with the goddess even unleashing a video of her sexy antics, should the barrage of photos somehow not prove satisfying.