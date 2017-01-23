Delicate Saber Cosplay Strikingly Beautiful
- Date: Jan 23, 2017 01:16 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/stay night, Image Gallery, Oppai, Saber, Stockings, Zettai Ryouiki
Fate/stay night’s highly beloved Saber has starred as the subject of another staggeringly sexy cosplay, with this tribute focusing more on her beauty and feminine side as opposed to her prowess with a blade, a trait that some believe should receive more attention in the Fate games and animations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhaWUhi3w2k