Urara Meirochou Full of Good Fortune
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 22, 2017 05:27 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, JC Staff, Maids, Moe, Navel, Urara Meirochou, Yuri
The aspiring fortune-tellers of Urara Meirochou have unsurprisingly become engaged in more humorous hijinks with the show’s 3rd episode, leading to a myriad of service scenes as the girls dress up in sexy outfits to hopefully enthuse those not amused by the standard Type B moe agenda.
Omake:
