Touhou Genso Wanderer Magically Formidable

Touhou Genso Wanderer has gone in-depth about the various familiar Touhou maidens that can accompany players and provide them with special abilities, all of whom will surely capture the hearts of avid Touhou fanatics and possibly convince them into purchasing the title (despite most truly dedicated fans probably already owning it in Japanese).

Touhou Genso Wanderer’s army of warrior women:

Players can explore the endless dungeons of Touhou Genso Wanderer on March 21st for the PS4 and Vita.