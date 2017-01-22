RSSChannel

Top 10 Strongest Anime Swordsmen

An accomplice of the legendary “phantom thief” has been awarded the title of “strongest swordsman in anime” according to this new ranking, with a majority of the list being dominated by mostly older titles suitably set in Japan’s samurai eras.

The ranking:


1. Goemon Ishikawa XIII (Lupin the Third)

2. Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

3. Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

4. Seijuro Hiko (Rurouni Kenshin)

5. Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

6. Musashi Miyamoto (Vagabond)

7. Makoto Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)

8. Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)

9 (tie). Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

9 (tie). Okita Sogo (Gintama)

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:06 22/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Guts is missing.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:04 22/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, Musashi is the best swordsman in real history, so take that.

