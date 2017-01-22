RSSChannel

Nekopara OVA PV Full of Cute Pussies

Nekopara-OVA-PV-1

Nekopara-OVA-PV-2

Nekopara-OVA-PV-3

A PV for the upcoming Nekopara OVA has potentially exceeded expectations (at least for those not put-off by its lack of H-scenes) with its abundance of cute cat-girl content, boasting absolutely stellar animation and art that has left many to desperately desire an ero-anime of equal quality.

The warm and fuzzy PV for the Nekopara OVA:

Having acquired over $500,000, fans can expect the OVA to be 60-minutes in length (that is if nothing goes wrong during production, which is a common occurrence amongst Kickstarter projects); the OVA is slated to arrive in December of 2017, those wishing to contribute to its ongoing Kickstarter still have 20 days left to donate.



