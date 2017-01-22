Nekopara OVA PV Full of Cute Pussies
A PV for the upcoming Nekopara OVA has potentially exceeded expectations (at least for those not put-off by its lack of H-scenes) with its abundance of cute cat-girl content, boasting absolutely stellar animation and art that has left many to desperately desire an ero-anime of equal quality.
The warm and fuzzy PV for the Nekopara OVA:
Having acquired over $500,000, fans can expect the OVA to be 60-minutes in length (that is if nothing goes wrong during production, which is a common occurrence amongst Kickstarter projects); the OVA is slated to arrive in December of 2017, those wishing to contribute to its ongoing Kickstarter still have 20 days left to donate.
His Little Sister Was Pretending To Be Asleep, So Big Brother Decided To Walk Down The The Forbidden Path And Shove His Cock Inside! She Acts Like A Bitch Towards Me, But She's Still My Cute Little Sister. But Whenever Our Parents Ask Us To Do Chores, She Pretends To Be Asleep, So I End Up Doing Them All. Well, Fuck That Shit! I Know You're Not Really Asleep! Get A Little Taste Of This, Bitch! Wake The Fuck Up!