Final Fantasy XV has paid tribute to the franchise’s mascot monsters – the chocobo and moogle – by way of this brand new in-game event called the “Moogle Chocobo Festival”, allowing players to take part in all sorts of thrilling activities and hopefully serving as a nice detour from all the fast-paced battles.

A trailer showcasing the event and some of the new “stylish” clothing that players can humiliate their characters with:

The Moogle Chocobo Festival will officially open on January 24th; Final Fantasy XV is available now for PS4 and Xbox One.



