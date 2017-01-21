RSSChannel

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash DLC Beautifully Maid

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DLC-Maids-Trailer-1

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DLC-Maids-Trailer-2

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DLC-Maids-Trailer-3

More of the DLC outfits for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash have been revealed, introducing the “Cleaning Maid-san Splash Set,” which provides some cute maid outfits and skill cards that will surely convince fans into purchasing the title if not solely for the franchise’s tendency to be sultry and sexy.

The frilly maid outfits that come with the game’s first print edition:

The moist action of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash is scheduled for release on March 16th for the PS4, while a western release is due sometime later.



    4 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:34 21/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This Idiot Slut Little Sister Views Her Perfect And Kind And Gentle Big Sister As An Enemy! And That's Why She's Tries To Tease And Lure Her Big Sister's Boyfriend To Temptation He's Not Her Type, But She's Going For It Because She Wants To Steal Him Away From Her Sister

    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    03:59 21/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The 2d and 3d graphics for this is great, really like it.

    Avatar of Gradius
    Comment by Gradius
    03:50 21/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What a shitty game. Ripoff of old doom. Doom is much better than this crap.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:30 21/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Doom is nothing but a muderboner game for insecure men.

    Reply to Anonymous


