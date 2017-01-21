Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash DLC Beautifully Maid

More of the DLC outfits for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash have been revealed, introducing the “Cleaning Maid-san Splash Set,” which provides some cute maid outfits and skill cards that will surely convince fans into purchasing the title if not solely for the franchise’s tendency to be sultry and sexy.

The frilly maid outfits that come with the game’s first print edition:

The moist action of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash is scheduled for release on March 16th for the PS4, while a western release is due sometime later.