Musou Stars Enlists Dead or Alive Maidens

The imminent release of Koei Tecmo’s Musou Stars has prompted the unveiling of more fighters in its gargantuan roster, showcasing the enticing women of Dead or Alive whom players will likely be familiar with, and no doubt be overjoyed to be taking the form of while destroying hordes of enemy small fry.

A trailer showing off a plethora of new characters:

Screenshots of other new (and possibly more obscure) characters:

Buyers can look forward to decimating more massive legions of worthless enemies come Musou Star’s release on March 2nd for the PS4 and Vita.



    Anonymous
    00:21 21/01/2017

    I really wish developers making games would drop support for the last gen machines. They're clearly making these games to run on the PS3, Vita etc and just porting them over to the PS4 so we don't get a proper title designed for the PS4 and it shows.

    Reply to Anonymous


