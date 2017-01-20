Gyakusatsu Kikan Particularly Gruesome

A new trailer for Gyakusatsu Kikan (Genocidal Organ) has grossed out potential watchers with a brief taste of its gory visuals and mass killings, with the deep and thought-provoking film still likely to come nowhere near the accomplishments of one plot-less body-swapping romance…

Gyakusatsu Kikan’s belligerently bloody trailer:

Gyakusatsu Kikan can shock and appall with its February 3rd debut; the film has also been licensed for distribution in the west by Funimation.