A brand new salvo of costumes arriving for Dead or Alive 5: Last Round have stirred little surprise amongst the game’s fans, this time with Tonapuri: Ojousama no Kyuujitsu getting some frilly DLC, which the numerous players unfamiliar with the obscure adult novel series will likely perceive as randomly inserted maid outfits.

A slew of photos showing off the merry maid outfits:

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round and its colossal quantity of DLC is available now for the PS4 and Vita.