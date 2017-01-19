RSSChannel

Pussy Power Rangers Parody

MightyMorphinMeowerRangers-Parody-1

MightyMorphinMeowerRangers-Parody-2

MightyMorphinMeowerRangers-Parody-3

Western sentai bastardization series Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers has gotten a parody of the feline sort as a myriad of cute kittens have swapped places with the superheroes, potentially melting the hearts of watchers through both sheer nostalgia and the presence of adorable cats.

The rather random parody:

A new upcoming “Power Rangers” film is slated to debut on March 24th.



    Avatar of Chris
    Comment by Chris
    02:30 19/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I expect more effort in your titles. Off the top of my head, something like "The rangers get some pussy". And then blur the image as per what we expect.

    And bring back exploding China.

    Reply to Chris


