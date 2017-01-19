Kyoto Animation’s band girl drama Hibike Euphonium 2 has capitalized on the anime’s brief bikini episode as the bonus short for its 2nd BD has seen to the return of the sexy bikinis, certain to serve as an adequate treat for those spending their hard-earned cash on the BD.

The bonus bikini short:

Omake:

The 2nd BD for Hibike Euphonium 2 is available for purchase now.