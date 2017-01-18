Valiant Saber Cosplay Absolutely Radiant
A cosplay for another of Saber‘s numerous iterations has emerged, depicting the formidable female fighter stylishly posing whilst wielding a sword in the character’s typical valiant manner.
A cosplay for another of Saber‘s numerous iterations has emerged, depicting the formidable female fighter stylishly posing whilst wielding a sword in the character’s typical valiant manner.
Too fat
Too many Dutch angle shots. Did the photographer contract polio at some point?
I was the photographer and take offense to your statement