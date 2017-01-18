One dramatic shogi anime has been regarded as the hottest anime to watch at the moment according to the data obtained by Sony’s DVR service Torne, which has revealed emotional drama and slice-of-life comedy being superior to hardcore action.

The ranking, which was conducted from January 2nd to January 8th:



1. Sangatsu no Lion

2. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

3. Seiren

4. Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Saga

5. Youjo Senki

6. Little Witch Academia

7. Akiba’s Trip

8. Urara Meirochou

9. Dragon Ball Super

10. Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju