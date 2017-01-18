RSSChannel

One dramatic shogi anime has been regarded as the hottest anime to watch at the moment according to the data obtained by Sony’s DVR service Torne, which has revealed emotional drama and slice-of-life comedy being superior to hardcore action.

The ranking, which was conducted from January 2nd to January 8th:


1. Sangatsu no Lion

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-1

2. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-2

3. Seiren

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-3

4. Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Saga

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-4

5. Youjo Senki

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-5

6. Little Witch Academia

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-6

7. Akiba’s Trip

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-7

8. Urara Meirochou

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-8

9. Dragon Ball Super

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-9

10. Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju

Top10-Winter-Anime-2017-So-Far-Sony-10



