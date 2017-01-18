Top 10 Most Watched Anime of Winter 2017 So Far
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 18, 2017 05:22 JST
- Tags: Blue Exorcist, Demi-chan wa Kataritai, Rankings, Sangatsu no Lion, Seiren, Youjo Senki
One dramatic shogi anime has been regarded as the hottest anime to watch at the moment according to the data obtained by Sony’s DVR service Torne, which has revealed emotional drama and slice-of-life comedy being superior to hardcore action.
The ranking, which was conducted from January 2nd to January 8th:
3. Seiren
5. Youjo Senki
7. Akiba’s Trip
10. Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju