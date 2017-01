Another tribute to retro RPGs has emerged in the form of “Shrine of Orm”, combining turn-based action and atmospheric horror to hopefully keep players on their toes whilst boasting a surprisingly artistic style reminiscent of older JRPGs.

The promising RPG’s trailer, which even boasts a few (rather rough) animated scenes:

Unfortunately, the game’s failed Kickstarter and its latest blog post has indicated that the project’s release will still be quite a way off…