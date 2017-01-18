The iOS edition of the Sankaku App is at 1.3, incorporating tag editing, recommended, child and parent posts,

and a new option to log in via email rather than username.

1.3’s changes should bring the post info panel into conformity with the Android edition, and the log in by email option is now also supported on Sankaku Channel, Idol Complex and the Android apps.

The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.

Apple’s censorship diktat can as ever be circumvented by turning off content filters in the account options from Sankaku Channel itself.

The Android app’s various editions are also available .

Questions or suggestions, complaints or comments, all are welcome…

Added edit mode for the info panel

Recommended, parent and child posts of post on the info panel

Support to user email as the username on the login screen