Hong Meiling × F-Zero Ero-MMD Rather Racy
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Jan 18, 2017 02:41 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Image Gallery, MikuMikuDance, Mizugi, Oppai, Touhou
Absurdity has consumed this new ero-MMD short as bullet hell shooter Touhou and less popular racing franchise F-Zero combine, featuring the busty Hong Meiling taking part in erotic activities whilst riding atop a moving vehicle and possibly serving as one of the stranger H-animations of late.
The sincerely strange ero-MMD animation: