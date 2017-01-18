RSSChannel

Hand Shakers Scrubs Thoroughly

Hand Shakers Episode 2

HandShakers-Episode2-20

HandShakers-Episode2-24

Extreme hand-holding series Hand Shakers has gone from heart-pounding fights back into the bath for more fabulously “flat” service, with such sexiness possibly serving as the show’s “saving grace” due to the ridiculousness of its plot (according to some).

Omake:

    Avatar of Kokoru_Pride412
    Comment by Kokoru_Pride412
    15:37 18/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is it me or this show is a complete garbage and what makes me mad is that the fact that there're tons of resources wasted on this sh*t when it could potentially make a much greater show

    Reply to Kokoru_Pride412


