Hand Shakers Scrubs Thoroughly
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 18, 2017 15:33 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Comedy, GoHands, Hand Shakers, Image Gallery, Oppai, Pettanko
Extreme hand-holding series Hand Shakers has gone from heart-pounding fights back into the bath for more fabulously “flat” service, with such sexiness possibly serving as the show’s “saving grace” due to the ridiculousness of its plot (according to some).
Omake:
Is it me or this show is a complete garbage and what makes me mad is that the fact that there're tons of resources wasted on this sh*t when it could potentially make a much greater show