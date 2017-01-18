Miconisomi’s 3D CG visual novel “After Service Gangbang Addicts” centers around the sexual abuse of the protagonist’s sister by a myriad of ravenous males, deviating slightly from the ever so popular netorare genre by giving the protagonist the option of joining in.

The simplistic eroge revolves around the main character’s sister turning into a sex-addict and allows players to either take advantage of her or help save her, with one route likely being taken more often than the other for obvious reasons…

The fully animated and fully voiced 3D CG visual novel possesses plenty of options, features and alternate routes, offering significantly more content than the average eroge – the game is available now.