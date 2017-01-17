Street Fighter Fan Animation Really Retro

Revered fighting game franchise Street Fighter will soon be receiving a lengthy fan animation as demonstrated by this thrilling PV, boasting a visual style similar to the 1994 animated movie and sure to be the cause of plenty of aging SFII ROMs being firef up.

A PV of the western-made fan animation, which is planned to be 20-minutes in duration:

The animator (who also did a brief short for side-scrolling shooter R-Type) has started a patreon to help fund the animated short, in addition to all his future animated endeavors; those wishing to contribute to his work can do so now (despite there – as usual – being no guarantee of its completion, or of it being any good if it is).