RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Mad Empire


Street Fighter Fan Animation Really Retro

StreetFighters-Western-Fan-Animation-PV-1

StreetFighters-Western-Fan-Animation-PV-2

StreetFighters-Western-Fan-Animation-PV-3

Revered fighting game franchise Street Fighter will soon be receiving a lengthy fan animation as demonstrated by this thrilling PV, boasting a visual style similar to the 1994 animated movie and sure to be the cause of plenty of aging SFII ROMs being firef up.

A PV of the western-made fan animation, which is planned to be 20-minutes in duration:

The animator (who also did a brief short for side-scrolling shooter R-Type) has started a patreon to help fund the animated short, in addition to all his future animated endeavors; those wishing to contribute to his work can do so now (despite there – as usual – being no guarantee of its completion, or of it being any good if it is).



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    To Love-Ru Darkness Teaches Sexiness Harder Still
    Oshiete Gyaruko-chan Pantsu-A-Plenty
    Haruhi Second Season Airs with Rerun
    38KKK Idol Demands Bigger Implants: “They May Explode!”
    Goddess of 2ch: “Reverse Bra!”
    Gusu
    The Modern Bikini Idol Gravure Gallery II
    Glamorous Sanka Rea Cosplay Full of Life


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments