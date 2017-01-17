Little Witch Academia Rife With Hardships
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 17, 2017 01:07 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Drama, Image Gallery, Little Witch Academia, Moe, Schoolgirls, Trigger, Witches
Little Witch Academia has proceeded with providing watchers with the staple “rough school life” scenario as Akko struggles to demonstrate her witchy worth, certain to turn off those tired of the overused concept and likely to only resonate with the many who watched and loved the franchise’s previous films.
Omake: