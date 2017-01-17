Gabriel Dropout Cooks Up More Chaos
Jan 17, 2017
The descended angels and demon girls of Gabriel Dropout have continued to adapt to human life as they are introduced to the world of cooking, a classic anime staple that (despite being regarded as overdone by many) will surely be welcomed by those enthused by slice-of-life comedies.
Omake:
Vigne has won best girl battle with that ending animation.