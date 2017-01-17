RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Misty-Stix


Accel World VS Sword Art Online OP Levels Up Hype

AccelWorldVsSwordArtOnline-OP-1

AccelWorldVsSwordArtOnline-OP-2

AccelWorldVsSwordArtOnline-OP-3

Bandai Namco has released the action-packed OP cinematic for Accel World VS Sword Art Online, in preparation for the greatest cross-franchise milking event of the third month of 2017’s second half.

The fan-pleasing OP:

Accel World VS Sword Art Online will feature 30 playable characters from each franchise and will launch on March 16th for the PS4 and Vita.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:27 17/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yay! More SAO garbage!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:31 17/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Typical SAO hater.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    To Love-Ru Darkness Teaches Sexiness Harder Still
    Oshiete Gyaruko-chan Pantsu-A-Plenty
    Haruhi Second Season Airs with Rerun
    38KKK Idol Demands Bigger Implants: “They May Explode!”
    Goddess of 2ch: “Reverse Bra!”
    Gusu
    The Modern Bikini Idol Gravure Gallery II
    Glamorous Sanka Rea Cosplay Full of Life


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments