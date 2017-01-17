Accel World VS Sword Art Online OP Levels Up Hype
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jan 17, 2017 16:51 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Accel World, Namco Bandai, OP, PS4, Sword Art Online, Trailer, Vita
Bandai Namco has released the action-packed OP cinematic for Accel World VS Sword Art Online, in preparation for the greatest cross-franchise milking event of the third month of 2017’s second half.
The fan-pleasing OP:
Accel World VS Sword Art Online will feature 30 playable characters from each franchise and will launch on March 16th for the PS4 and Vita.
Yay! More SAO garbage!
Typical SAO hater.