Wii U VS Nintendo Switch Compared: Breath of the Wild

BreathoftheWild-WiiU-Switch-Comparison-1

BreathoftheWild-WiiU-Switch-Comparison-2

BreathoftheWild-WiiU-Switch-Comparison-3

Comparisons between the Wii U and Nintendo Switch versions of the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has given potential buyers some insight into what they can come to expect (or will be forcibly left with) in regards to the game’s graphical prowess, an aspect that may unfortunately impress few given the generally cartoony and last generation look of most Nintendo games.

Videos comparing both the Wii U and Nintendo Switch iterations:

Zelda fans can begin their open world adventure once Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is unleashed upon the world on March 3rd for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.



    1 Comment
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    20:06 16/01/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I wouldn't put it past Nintendo to make the Wii U version worse than it needed to be just to boost Switch sales.

