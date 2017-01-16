Gantz Pachinko Hot as Hell

Looking to benefit off the pachinko money machine themselves, the Gantz creators have allowed their precious franchise to star as the theme of this latest machine, leaving many to question if the franchise’s signature gore will also be making an appearance…

Videos of the pachinko machine in action, with the character design and footage being based off the recent Gantz:O film:

Addicted gambler otaku can throw away more of their hard-earned cash on the Gantz pachinko machine now.