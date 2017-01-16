Brave Witches BD Blessed With Nipples

The official Brave Witches Twitter has given the anime’s hordes of not-pantsu loving fans a taste of what they can expect from the first BD, sneaking in a “nip-slip” of sorts which dedicated H-enthusiasts managed to sleuth out rather quickly and essentially confirming their existence on the upcoming BD.

The images provided by the official Twitter account:

Close-ups provided by Internet dwellers:

The first BD of Brave Witches will unleash its uncensored magic on February 24th.