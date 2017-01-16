Bandai Namco Retro Game Manga Contest Begins

The ever generous Bandai Namco are holding a doujinshi contest and have allowed entrants the use of the company’s beloved retro titles in the process, with winners getting their contribution converted into a mystery-solving game at Namco Bandai’s Nazotomo Cafe, all looking certain to garner the interest of aspiring artists not seeking monetary gain.

Entries can also obtain the “Arino Prize” courtesy of guest judge Shinya Arino (the host of revered video game show Game Center CX), which allows winners to make a request of the established comedian, who has apparently suggested either an illustration of one of the entry’s characters, a “personal gift” or a manga/game he recommends – supposedly to discourage any outlandish requests.

Shinya Arino’s personal submission:

A list of games that Namco Bandai are allowing participants to base their work on:

Battle City

Dig Dug

Dragon Buster

Galaga

Galaxian

The Genji and the Heike Clans

Katamari Damacy

Kosodate Quiz My Angel

Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan

Mappy

Mr. Driller

Pac-Man

Sky Kid

Star Luster

Tower of Babel

The Tower of Druaga

Valkyrie no Bōken: Toki no Kagi Densetsu

Wagan Land

Wonder Momo

Xevious

Yokai Dochuki

Participants are required to use MangaBox (or Eblista if it is a written work) to upload their doujinshi by March 7th, with contest results to be announced on April 25th.