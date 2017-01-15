RSSChannel

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-4

Akihabara-centric website Akiba Souken has posted the results of its latest popularity poll, revealing what voters believed to have been the best anime they had the pleasure watching in the 2016 fall season, with the on-ice homosexual romance of a certain anime unsurprisingly claiming first yet again.

The ranking:


1. Yuri on Ice

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-1

2. Keijo!

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-2

3. Girlish Number

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-3

4. Mahou Shoujo Ikusei Keikaku

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-4

5. Hibike Euphonium Season 2

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-5

6. Brave Witches

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-6

7. Vivid Strike!

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-7

8. Bungou Stray Dogs Season 2

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-8

9. WWW.WORKING!!

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-9

10. Natsume Yuujinchou

AkibaSouken-Top20-Most-Satisfying-Anime-Fall-2016-10

11. Shuumatsu no Izetta

12. Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy

13. Occultic;Nine

14. Shakunetsu no Takkyuu Musume

15. ClassicaLoid

16. Fune o Amu

17. Stella no Mahou

17. Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru

19. Udon no Kuni no Kin’iro Kemari

20. Sangatsu no Lion



    1 Comment
    Anonymous
    05:30 15/01/2017

    Yeah TOTALLY didn't see 1. coming.....

