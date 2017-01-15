Top 20 Best Anime of Fall 2016 – Akiba Souken
- Date: Jan 15, 2017 04:32 JST
- Tags: Girlish Number, Hibike! Euphonium, Ikusei Keikaku, Keijo, Rankings, Yuri on Ice
Akihabara-centric website Akiba Souken has posted the results of its latest popularity poll, revealing what voters believed to have been the best anime they had the pleasure watching in the 2016 fall season, with the on-ice homosexual romance of a certain anime unsurprisingly claiming first yet again.
1. Yuri on Ice
2. Keijo!
4. Mahou Shoujo Ikusei Keikaku
11. Shuumatsu no Izetta
12. Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy
13. Occultic;Nine
14. Shakunetsu no Takkyuu Musume
15. ClassicaLoid
16. Fune o Amu
17. Stella no Mahou
17. Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru
19. Udon no Kuni no Kin’iro Kemari
20. Sangatsu no Lion
