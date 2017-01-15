Chaos;Child “Might Have Potential”
Jan 15, 2017 04:18 JST
The 45-minute premier of Chaos;Child (the sequel to the rather underwhelming Chaos;Head) has mostly generated positive opinions amongst watchers due to its intrigue and somewhat likable protagonist, though starting off with a recap of the first anime has proven to be quite the turn-off for some.
Omake:
Chaos;Head aired in 2008. It doesn't surprise me that it's 2017 sequel would have a recap.
If that thing might have a potential then I might as well have a cancer, oh wait, I do have a cancer.