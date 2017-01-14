Super Combat Fighter “Like The Old Mortal Kombat!”

The emergence of “Super Combat Fighter” has instilled a great deal of nostalgia amongst dedicated fighting game enthusiasts, as the title uses digitized actors reminiscent of the more ancient Mortal Kombat games as the plethora of pumped combatants that players can choose from, albeit in a more wacky parody style.

A brief overview for Super Combat Fighter:

Super Combat Fighter will apparently try to reel in newcomers to the fighting game genre with its accessibility and is slated for a mid-2017 release on PS4, Xbox One and PC.