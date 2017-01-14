Details have emerged for the upcoming Nintendo Switch by way of this new presentation, which not only revealed more of the device’s functionality and features but a myriad of new games as well; though whether those titles will be worth purchasing another gimmicky Nintendo console for is another matter…

The hour-long mega-presentation:

A trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors, another Dynasty Warriors clone attempting to further milk the easily-amused masses:

Square Enix’s newly announced RPG Octopath Traveler:

A new No More Heroes title was also announced for the Nintendo Switch, though a trailer has been forgone in exchange for some artwork:

The next big Mario game – Super Mario Odyssey – was also unveiled, with the revered plumber apparently getting a chance to visit the “real world” in his latest adventure:

Ink-based shooter Splatoon also received a sequel in the form of Splatoon 2:

A cute video starring Bowser and Bowser Jr. concerning the Nintendo Switch and its parental controls:

The Nintendo Switch is slated for a worldwide release on March 3rd.