Nep-Nep Connect OP Bubbling Over

Neptunia-based TCG Nep-Nep Connect: Chaos Chanpuru has unleashed its immensely cute and energetic OP to the masses, surprising few as most Neptunia games tend to be of such a joyous nature – and sure to easily charm those who never tire of looking at disturbingly adorable 2D girls.

The eternally happy OP, which boasts a decent amount of service as well:

The intellectually astute can demonstrate their TCG prowess once Nep-Nep Connect: Chaos Chanpuru launches sometime in 2017 for the Vita.