Alluring service has unsurprisingly surfaced with Gun Gun Pixie‘s latest trailer, informing would-be purchasers of the tiny heroine’s missions and how they work whilst also revealing one of the pixie’s tendencies to be particularly naughty, a trait that many are hoping will go much further than shown.

The seemingly voyeuristic trailer:

Players can expect to observe all sorts of lewd things once Gun Gun Pixies is unleashed for the Vita on March 23rd.