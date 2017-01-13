Mecha has apparently become the flavor of the month as one mecha-heavy series has dominated the top of NewType’s latest character rankings, a rather common occurrence that will likely soon transition to the characters of the next highly popular series.

The male ranking:



1. Lelouch (Code Geass)

2. Leonardo Watch (Kekkai Sensen)

3. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! On Ice)

4. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)

5. Klaus Von Reinherz (Kekkai Sensen)

6. Steven A. Starphase (Kekkai Sensen)

7. Suzaku Kururugi (Code Geass)

8. Yuri Katsuki (Yuri!!! On Ice)

9. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

10. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri!!! On Ice)

The female ranking:



1. CC (Code Geass)

2. Saber (Fate/stay night)

3. Ranka Lee (Macross Frontier)

4. Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)

5. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

6. Kallen Kozuki (Code Geass)

7. Kumiko Oumae (Hibike Euphonium 2)

8. Mitsuha Miyamizu (Kimi no Na wa)

9. Shirley Fenette (Code Geass)

10. Shinobu Oshino (Monogatari)