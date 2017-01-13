RSSChannel

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-2

Mecha has apparently become the flavor of the month as one mecha-heavy series has dominated the top of NewType’s latest character rankings, a rather common occurrence that will likely soon transition to the characters of the next highly popular series.

The male ranking:


1. Lelouch (Code Geass)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-1

2. Leonardo Watch (Kekkai Sensen)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-2

3. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! On Ice)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-3

4. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-4

5. Klaus Von Reinherz (Kekkai Sensen)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-5

6. Steven A. Starphase (Kekkai Sensen)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-6

7. Suzaku Kururugi (Code Geass)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-7

8. Yuri Katsuki (Yuri!!! On Ice)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-8

9. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-9

10. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri!!! On Ice)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Males-10

The female ranking:


1. CC (Code Geass)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-1

2. Saber (Fate/stay night)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-3

3. Ranka Lee (Macross Frontier)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-3

4. Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-4

5. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-5

6. Kallen Kozuki (Code Geass)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-6

7. Kumiko Oumae (Hibike Euphonium 2)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-7

8. Mitsuha Miyamizu (Kimi no Na wa)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-8

9. Shirley Fenette (Code Geass)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-9

10. Shinobu Oshino (Monogatari)

Top10-NewType-Characters-February-2017-Females-10



