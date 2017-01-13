Scorching Hot Scathach Bikini Cosplay by HedY
- Date: Jan 13, 2017 20:41 JST
Mizugi madness has ensued during the dead of winter courtesy of HedY, an established cosplayer who has taken on the appearance of Scathach from Fate/Grand Order, specifically the special bikini she wore during the sexy summer event (which likely first acquainted many individuals with her existence).
The jaw-dropping poolside cosplay: